Baidu begins layoffs after Q3 loss amid AI competition and declining ad revenue

China’s tech giant Baidu has started layoffs across multiple business units following a third-quarter loss, sources said.

Total revenue fell 7% in Q3, while online advertising revenue dropped 18%, leading to an 11.23 billion yuan ($1.59 billion) loss, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The cuts mainly affect the mobile ecosystem group, while AI and cloud roles will largely be protected. Baidu continues investing in AI, but its Ernie language model lags behind competitors like Alibaba and DeepSeek. Adoption of AI services, including the Ernie Bot app, remains lower than rivals, highlighting challenges in regaining growth.

