Baku Airport serves about 160 thousand passengers on holidays

Over the past 10 days, about 160 thousand passengers were served at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which is 34.7% higher than the results for the same period last year, Press Service of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport told News.Az

For the same period in 2022-2023, this figure was 118 thousand passengers.

During the period from December 29, 2023 to January 7, 2024, all airport services worked in an enhanced mode, ensuring uninterrupted operation and avoiding any delays in the airport’s area of responsibility.

During this period, the busiest day was December 30, 2023. On this day, 21,596 passengers were served at Baku airport, and airlines operated 167 flights.

From Heydar Aliyev International Airport, a total of 35 airlines operated flights to 72 destinations during the holidays. The most popular destinations were Istanbul, Nakhchivan, Moscow, Tbilisi, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ankara, St. Petersburg, and Doha.

