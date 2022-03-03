Baku and Dushanbe to become twin cities
Baku and Dushanbe, the capitals of Azerbaijan and Tajikistan, will become twin cities, Speaker of Majlisi Milli, Supreme Assembly of the National Parliament of the Republic of Tajikistan Rustam Emomali said at a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on March 3, News.Az reports.
According to him, an agreement on cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries and a document on the twinning of Baku and Dushanbe will be signed.
It is an indicator of friendly relations, the lawmaker noted.