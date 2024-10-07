Baku Climate Action Week wraps up with bold commitments ahead of COP29

The final day of Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW) witnessed strong commitments and innovative initiatives, solidifying Azerbaijan's role as a global leader in climate action ahead of COP29.

The week-long gathering, running from 30 September to 4 October, saw over 700 participants across more than 30 events, bringing together international climate experts, government officials, youth and private sector leaders to focus on green finance, the just energy transition, methane abatement, water and sustainable food systems, and more, News.Az reports, citing the COP29 official website. Key highlights included the launch of the first standalone Agriculture Report of the Breakthrough Agenda. Led by CGIAR and in partnership with the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and the UN Climate Change High-Level Champion, this report highlights the critical steps needed to transform the agriculture sector to support global climate goals. The report complements The Breakthrough Agenda Report, recently released by the IEA and UN Climate Change High-Level Champions, and outlines strategies for decarbonising agriculture while ensuring food security, innovation, and resilience. The report serves as a vital resource for scaling sustainable practices across the agricultural industry.To foster youth engagement, BCAW also initiated the launch of the Youth Climate Change Network, a new platform dedicated to empowering the next generation to actively participate in climate solutions and transition efforts.Further emphasising the significance of youth participation in climate action, the ‘Sustainable Future: Youth-led Green Innovations’ event provided a platform for young entrepreneurs to showcase their green innovations to investors. Throughout the day, youth leaders pitched their sustainable ideas aimed at tackling climate challenges, with three successful teams awarded top recognition for their projects. This event, hosted in partnership with KOBIA (Small & Medium Business (SMB) Development Agency of Azerbaijan) and the Ministry of Science and Education, demonstrated the dynamic role of Azerbaijan’s youth in driving green innovation.Showcasing the relationship between art, culture and climate, BCAW in partnership with legendary photojournalist REZA and The Landmark Hotel, hosted a viewing and talk by the artist on his ‘Caspian Dreams” exhibition documenting the dramatic transformation of the city of Baku.The week concluded with a “Walk the Talk” Climate Action Walk along Baku Boulevard, emphasising the connections between climate change, health, well-being and active lifestyles.The success of Baku Climate Action Week has inspired a similar effort in Rio de Janeiro next year, as discussions get underway to make Rio Climate Action Week (RCAW) a reality ahead of COP30 in Belem, Brazil, November 2025.Eduardo Paes, Mayor of Rio de Janeiro said: “Rio de Janeiro, like Baku, knows the importance of taking urgent action against climate change while embracing the opportunities of a greener future. I applaud Baku for taking the initiative to host Baku Climate Action Week, which brings together cities, businesses, and communities to shape a safe, sustainable and resilient future. Rio looks forward to joining our sister city Baku in building a bridge from COP29 to COP30 in Brazil and accelerating the green transition.”The ambitious outcomes and collaborations achieved at Baku Climate Action Week solidify Azerbaijan’s role as a global leader on climate action. BCAW has built momentum and sets the stage for Azerbaijan to enhance ambition and enable action at COP29 in November.

