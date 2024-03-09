Baku-hosted international scientific conference on tackling Islamophobia wraps up, Communiqué adopted

+ ↺ − 16 px

The international scientific conference on “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” has ended in Baku, News.az reports.

Separate panel discussions on Islamophobia were organized for two days at the conference jointly organized by the International Multiculturalism Centre, the Center of Analysis of International Relations, G20 Interfaith Forum and Baku Initiative Group,

During the discussions, the speakers talked about the consequences of Islamophobic thinking, especially happening in the West, its political manifestation, as well as the necessary measures to prevent it.

In the end, the participants adopted a Communiqué.

Chairman of the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) Farid Shafiyev read the text of the Communiqué.

The Communiqué reflects the summary of the two days, the topic of discussions and other similar matters.

The discussion participants condemned the insulting and destruction of Islamic heritage in the context of Islamophobia.

News.Az