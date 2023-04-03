Baku hosts Azerbaijan-US Green Energy Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijan-US Green Energy Forum kicked off in Baku on Monday, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Energy Elnur Soltanov, US Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets Arun Venkataraman, Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Baku Hugo Guevara, President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham) Azerbaijan Nargiz Nasrullayeva-Muduroglu and other officials take part in the forum.

The forum focuses on cooperation opportunities on renewable energy between the two countries, long-term plans regarding green energy projects, green hydrogen projects, the current situation in electricity production and the application of clean energy technologies.

News.Az