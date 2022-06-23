Baku hosts BSTDB annual meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 24th annual meeting of the Board of Governors of the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) kicked off in Baku.

The meeting is chaired by Samir Sharifov, BSTDB Governor for Azerbaijan and Minister of Finance of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

The meeting brought together the representative directors of the BSTDB member states – Albania, Bulgaria, Georgia, Moldova, Romania, Russia, Turkiye, Greece and Ukraine. The Board of Governors will evaluate the Bank's performance and approve its financial statements for 2021. The meeting will focus on the issues such as the expansion of existing opportunities in the banking sector and business between the member states and the financing of small and medium entrepreneurship.

On the second day of the event, a business forum titled "BSTDB role in supporting a diversified and innovative Azerbaijani economy in a changing world" will be organized with the participation of the BSTDB, Azerbaijani Government, AZPROMO and regional business associations.

The forum, which will be attended by representatives of the private sector and experts, will discuss issues of economic diversification. Trade and investment opportunities in Azerbaijan and its regions will be in the focus of business leaders in the Black Sea region.

