Baku hosts Caspian Agro, InterFood Azerbaijan international exhibitions

The 15th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition "Caspian Agro" and the 27th Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition "InterFood Azerbaijan" opened at Baku Expo Center on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

The exhibitions were visited by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Israeli Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Oded Forer, Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Vahit Kirisci, Turkish Ambassador Cahit Bagci, Russian Ambassador Mikhail Bocharnikov, Israeli Ambassador George Deek and other officials.

Agricultural and food industry products and services of nearly 450 companies from 24 countries are being presented at Caspian Agro and InterFood Azerbaijan.

As part of the exhibitions, it’s planned to hold B2B meetings, Chefs Cup, Balik Ekmek fish festival, panel discussions and a number of other events.

The exhibitions will last until May 20.

News.Az