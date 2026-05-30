Tourist jeep crash at Indonesia's Mount Bromo kills 2, injures 3 - VIDEO

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Two people were killed and three others injured after a tourist jeep crashed in the Mount Bromo area, one of Indonesia's leading tourist destinations, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Local police said the vehicle, carrying five people, was traveling from a viewpoint toward the Sea of Sand early Friday.

The accident occurred as the driver was navigating a steep downhill section with a sharp bend.

Authorities suspect a brake failure caused the driver to lose control, sending the vehicle veering off the road.

Kecelakaan maut jip wisata terjadi di tikungan Letter S, Desa Wonokitri, Kabupaten Pasuruan, Jawa Timur, Jumat (29/5/2026). Kendaraan bernopol BG 1478 EF yang melaju dari Penanjakan menuju Lautan Pasir Bromo tersebut diduga mengalami rem blong. Akibatnya, jip kehilangan kendali,… pic.twitter.com/ssdtSzbhLu — BeritaSatu (@Beritasatu) May 30, 2026

The fatalities include the jeep's driver and one tourist. The remaining three passengers sustained minor injuries and are receiving medical treatment.

News.Az