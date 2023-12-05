Baku hosts FIA General Assembly meetings

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) Week continues in the capital city of Baku, News.Az reports.

The meetings of the FIA General Assembly with the participation of FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem have kicked off.

The FIA weeks are regarded as one of the most anticipated motorsport events of the year. The event brings together automobile organizations from different countries around the world and prominent figures in automobile sports.

The General Assembly, convened annually or in an extraordinary manner, is the supreme decision-making body of the FIA and consists of motor sports federations (clubs) representing member organizations of the International Automobile Federation and clubs operating in the field of mobility.

The main purpose of this event, which is held every year in different countries, is to discuss various topics in the field of motor sports and industry.

Representatives from 128 countries and car clubs are expected to participate in the FIA events taking place in the capital city of Baku.

The 2023 event, scheduled to continue until December 8, will include the hosting of the FIA Annual General Assembly and FIA Prize-Giving Ceremony.

News.Az