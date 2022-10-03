Baku hosts Global Hybrid Warfare and Cyber Security Summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Global Hybrid Warfare and Cyber Security Summit has today kicked off in Baku.

The event was co-organized by “InterProbe” and the Association of Cybersecurity Organizations of Azerbaijan (AKTA) in partnership with “A2Z Technologies”, “CyberPoint” and with the support of AKTA member company “Pnetworks”.

Head of the Special Communication and Information Security State Service of Azerbaijan Ilgar Musayev, AKTA Chairman of the Board Rahid Alakbarli, Head of the Cyber Security Center Davud Rustamov, bp’s vice president for the Caspian region, communications and external affairs Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov and other officials addressed the summit.

News.Az