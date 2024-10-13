Baku Initiative Group slams Dutch parliament’s anti-Azerbaijani resolutions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) condemned the two one-sided and biased anti-Azerbaijani resolutions passed by the House of Representatives of the Dutch Parliament on October 10, as well as the support provided by the Dutch foreign minister for these documents.

In its statement, the BIG, which has long been engaged in exposing the Netherlands' criminal and colonial policies , noted that it is not surprised by the adoption of these resolutions, which distort both recent history and current events.The Group emphasized: “The Netherlands, which continues its colonial practices in Bonaire, Sint Maarten, Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Eustatius, and Saba, is pursuing a deliberate policy of assimilation in these territories. The Dutch government evicts the local population, replacing them with Dutch citizens, treats the indigenous people as second-class 'citizens,' and persecutes and arrests those who support independence. The authorities prohibit indigenous peoples from studying and speaking in their native languages, fail to provide conditions for the preservation of their culture, and commit numerous other violations.”"In light of these concerns, the Baku Initiative Group calls on the Dutch Parliament to urge its government to end these crimes in Bonaire, Sint Maarten, Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Eustatius, and Saba."The Group also called for the establishment of an Investigative Commission to hold accountable those responsible for past and ongoing crimes. "Additionally, the Group urges the European Union to support the creation of a relevant body under the UN Human Rights Council to oversee criminal activities in these territories and facilitate forwarding recorded cases to other UN bodies," the BIG stated.“We urge you to support initiatives against colonial crimes at the international level and back the activities of the Baku Initiative Group,” it added.

News.Az