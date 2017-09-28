Baku Metro beats record of carriages for past night

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku Metro has announced the record number of passengers carried after yesterday’s Champions League match between Karabakh and Roma.

Baku Metro’s spokesman Nasimi Pashayev says that more than 25,000 passengers entered metro station Koroglu after the football match, abc.az reports.

"The staff of the underground regulated the flow of passengers in order to prevent possible problems. In particular, due to the large flow of passengers the latter were allowed to the station gradually. This is a record figure. Usually 1,300 passengers per hour come to the station, and yesterday this figure was exceeded by about 20 times," Pashayev said.

News.Az

