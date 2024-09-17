Baku prepares for COP29: Optimized transport scheme and new routes

+ ↺ − 16 px

For the convenience of participants and guests of the conference, dedicated traffic lanes will be introduced on key streets of the capital. These lanes, marked with the COP29 logo, will be available exclusively to vehicles with special permits from the event organizers.Additionally, as part of the preparations for COP29, 14 transport hubs are planned to be established across the city. These will be located near the Baku Olympic Stadium—the main venue for the conference—as well as near major hotels and residential areas.To transport conference attendees, hundreds of taxis and over 400 buses will be mobilized, including express buses, conference buses, and special airport routes. This comprehensive transport plan will ensure convenient and efficient travel throughout the city during COP29.

News.Az