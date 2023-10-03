Baku discloses volume of humanitarian aid delivered to Garabagh’s Armenian residents (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, has shared an infographic showing the volume of the humanitarian aid provided to the Armenian residents of the Garabagh region, News.Az reports.

As of October 3, over 40 tons of food and hygiene products, 40 tons of flour, over 200 tons of fuel, and over 22 tons of drinkable water, have been supplied to Armenian residents of Garabagh, along with other necessities, said the infographic shared by Hajiyev on X.

Azerbaijan has launched tangible work with regard to the reintegration of Armenian residents living in the Garabagh region. In this regard, Ramin Mammadov, the designated official responsible for contacts with Armenian residents of Garabagh, met with representatives of Armenian residents in the cities of Yevlakh and Khojaly on September 21, 25 and 29, 2023.

Reintegration plans of the Republic of Azerbaijan were presented, and discussions were held during the said meetings.

Reintegration is carried out on the basis of the Constitution, laws and international obligations of the Republic of Azerbaijan and within the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The equality of rights and freedoms, including security, is guaranteed to everyone regardless of their ethnic, religious or linguistic affiliation.

News.Az