Baku Shipyard to build new tankers and diving vessels for ASCO in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC (ASCO) has ordered Baku Shipyard LLC to build two tankers for the transportation of oil and chemical products, as well as three diving vessels, News.az reports via ASCO.

In this regard, an agreement was signed on June 14 between ASCO Chairman of the Board Rauf Valiyev and BSZ Chairman of the Board Elshad Nuriyev.According to the document, the new tankers will have a carrying capacity of 8,000 tons each.The diving vessels are designed to work at a depth of up to 45 meters.The vessels, which will be built following the Strategic Plan of Shipping Development for 2022-2030 adopted by the ASCO Supervisory Board, will play an important role in the work carried out in the direction of oil and gas production in Azerbaijan, as well as in further improving the quality of maritime transportation services in the transportation of oil and oil products.To note, ASCO's fleet already consists of 55 vessels for various purposes and is the largest in the Caspian Sea.

News.Az