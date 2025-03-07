Baku starts paddock construction F1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Preparations for the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 have begun with the reconstruction of the paddock, Baku City Circuit has announced.

As usual, the paddock is being set up on Neftchilar Avenue, in front of the Government House, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Baku City Circuit Operations Company asks pedestrians and drivers to be careful and thanks the city residents for their understanding.

The Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 will take place from September 19-21, bringing another exciting racing experience to Baku.

News.Az