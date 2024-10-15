Baku, Tehran discuss railway linking Azerbaijan’s East Zangezur and Nakhchivan via Iran

Baku and Tehran discussed the construction of a railway line linking Azerbaijan’s East Zangezur region and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through Iran.

The matter was discussed during a meeting between Rovshan Rustamov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY), and Jabbar Ali Zakeri Sardroudi, Head of Iran Railway, News.Az reports.“As part of an official visit to Iran, we met with Jabbar Ali Zakeri Sardroudi, the head of the country's railway administration. Our discussions focused on the construction of a railway line that will provide direct land connection between the East Zangezur economic region and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through Iran, and strengthening cooperation on the North-South corridor,” Rustamov posted on X.“We brought to attention the steps taken by ADY regarding the development of both routes and future plans,” he noted.

