Baku to host 14th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition and 26th Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition

The 14th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition Caspian Agro and the 26th Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition will be held at Baku Expo Center from the 10th to the 12th of June. These are the first exhibitions to be held in a traditional format after a sustained interruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Industry professionals will meet again for the first time after two years to restore their business contacts and acquire new ones, receive up-to-date market information and conclude lucrative contracts.

The rules for the safe conduct of offline events are based on the recommendations of the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI): social distancing, the wearing of masks and the use of antiseptics and disinfectants, body temperature control and regular disinfection of premises.

According to the General Director of the exhibition company Caspian Event Organisers Farid Mammadov, after a two-year break, business missed the live communication. “Now there is a positive trend in the agricultural and food markets, new participants have appeared on the market, and our regular exhibitors are announcing new products. Due to the hiatus associated with the pandemic, there is an acute need for innovation, exchange of experience, new partnerships. The opportunity to enter into direct dialogue with a potential partner is absolutely essential now for all our participants. We have always paid great attention to safety at exhibitions and, of course, have provided for the anti-COVID measures throughout the exhibition area. Before the opening, a total disinfection of the premises and exhibition halls of the Baku Expo Center will be carried out. Entry will be allowed wearing masks only, and if guests come without their masks they will be able to get them at the registration. We have organised a special COVID Patrol, which will ensure that visitors maintain social distance at the exhibition.”

The exhibitions will bring together the key players of the agricultural industry and professional visitors, including importers, exporters, distributors, wholesalers, retailers and farmers. The exposition of the Caspian Agro 2021 and InterFood Azerbaijan 2021 exhibitions will be presented in two halls, as well as in the open outdoor area of the Baku Expo Center. It is noteworthy that the scale of the outdoor exposition has increased compared to 2019. This year 237 companies from 28 countries around the world, including Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, British Virgin Islands, China, Germany, Finland, France, Greece, India, Iran, Israel, Italy, Japan, Lithuania, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, Poland, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Ukraine, UAE and USA have confirmed their participation in the exhibitions.

The exhibitions will be attended by the National Groups from Afghanistan and Belarus, the Kirov and Adyghe regional groups from the Russian Federation, as well as this year's debutant - the Moscow Regional Group.

At the 14th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition Caspian Agro and the 26th Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition with the support of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBD) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, micro and small enterprises operating in the food industry and agriculture Entrepreneurs will present their products and services.

The exhibitions will present everything that is important and relevant for the food and agricultural sectors. Particular attention will be paid to innovation, which is the driving force in any sector. Also, at this year’s exhibition a number of participants plan to demonstrate special offers, projects and services for the development of the Karabakh region.

Thus, the exposition of the Caspian Agro 2021 exhibition includes a number of new products: “smart farm”, the livestock industry equipment, agricultural machinery, laboratory equipment, new varieties of seeds, and much more. In general, Caspian Agro 2021 will cover 11 thematic sections, including various areas of the agro-industrial complex:

• Agricultural machinery

• Livestock and poultry

• Feed

• Veterinary

• Crop production

• Fertilizers

• Growing fruits and vegetables

• Greenhouses

• Electronic agriculture

• Innovative technology in agriculture

• Laboratory equipment

At the InterFood Azerbaijan 2021 exhibition, all presented products are divided into the following sections:

• InterFood

• InterDrink

• InterFoodTech

• HalalFood

Thus, the exposition of InterFood Azerbaijan 2021 will present a line of equipment for various types of food industries (meat, dairy, confectionery, etc.), halal products, drinks (tea, coffee, juices), groceries, ingredients, refrigeration, trade, bakery equipment, fruit storage, sanitation and hygiene items, solutions for production automation, packaging materials, labelling equipment, packing machines, and much more.

A business programme has been timed to coincide with the exhibitions, which this year has been reduced due to the anti-COVID measures. Thus, the organisers carry out annual tours for farmers from the regions to the exhibition, where they can become acquainted with new trends, novelties and international experience.

On June 11, there is a plan to hold a workshop of PhosAgro Group on the topic “PhosAgro Innovative Fertilizers. Complex NPK Granules for Guaranteed Crop Production”.

The key event of the business programme will be bilateral meetings (B2B), which are an additional platform for creating new and strengthening existing business ties at exhibitions. Meetings will take place between exhibitors, local manufacturers and distributors.

The exhibition is open to industry professionals for 3 days. Attention: admission to exhibitions for specialists is exclusively by invitation tickets or via e-registration. You must have a medical mask with you. Details of the visiting rules can be found on the exhibitions’ websites.

The organisers have launched 2 new services at the exhibition, which will make the participation hands-free, and will also help speed up the exchange of contacts and information. There is a QR code placed both on the badges and at the stand of exhibitors, which will take users to the promotional material of the exhibiting company. By scanning the QR code via a mobile application, visitors will be able to receive the promotional material in e-format directly to their e-mails. Important: In order to benefit from this service, you will need to download a mobile application. To exchange contacts with an exhibiting participant, you will only need to offer to scan the QR code on your badge using the phone camera. Detailed information on where you can download the mobile application, and why you need to scan the QR code, can be found on the websites of the exhibitions, as well as at the registration desk in the Baku Expo Center.

Thus, exhibitions are a unifying link both for buyers and sellers, and are a platform for launching innovations and new products, contributing to the effective development of the agro-industrial complex and the export of food products under the Made in Azerbaijan brand.

The registration sponsor of the Caspian Agro exhibition is the Gubre.az trademark from the Grand Motors company, which is a permanent participant of the exhibition. The official drink of the exhibitions is Ipek Su water, the coffee partner is Espresso Mobil.

Caspian Agro and InterFood Azerbaijan exhibitions are held with the active support of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Also exhibitions are supported by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan Food and Beverage Industrialists Association (AFBIA), Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation and Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. The exhibitions are organised by Caspian Event Organisers and a network of its international agents.

All detailed information and invitation e-tickets to exhibitions are posted on the sites: www.caspianagro.az , www.interfood.az .

