Baku to host eight ministerial meeting of SGC Advisory Council

The 8th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council will be held in Baku on Friday, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy told News.Az.

European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi, as well as high-level representatives from US, UK, Turkey, Georgia, Italy, Greece, Bulgaria, Albania, Croatia, Hungary, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia, North Macedonia, Moldova, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ukraine and Turkmenistan will take part in the event.

Representatives from energy companies such as BP, BOTAS, TPAO, TANAP, TAP, SNAM, Fluxys, ICGB, Romgaz, SACE, SGC, Enagas, Uniper, TotalEnergies, Equinor, Lukoil and financial institutions such as the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the European Investment Bank and other organizations will attend the event. Besides, representatives of ACWA Power (the Saudi Arabia) and Masdar (the United Arab Emirates) are expected to attend this year's meeting of the Advisory Council.

The 8th Ministerial Meeting within the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council will include plenary sessions on the Southern Gas Corridor: Achievements and Prospects – Extension of the SGC towards New Energy Markets, including the Western Balkans and Energy Transition - from Fossil Fuels and Methane Reduction Measures to a Carbon Neutrality: Paths, Challenges and Schedules.

A press conference is planned to be held following the event.

The first ministerial meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council was held on February 12, 2015, the second meeting - on February 29, 2016, the third meeting - on February 23, 2017, the fourth meeting - on February 15, 2018, the fifth meeting - on February 20, 2019, the sixth meeting – on February 28, 2020, the seventh meeting – on February 11, 2021.

