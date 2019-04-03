Baku to host Financial and Investment Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The III Financial and Investment Forum will be held at the Pullman hotel in Baku on May 4, 2019, under the motto "Innovation and Transparency" with the participation of the leading companies of our country.

The main purpose of this year's forum is to expand the development of innovation-driven economy in our country, to harmonize the legal and infrastructural basis of this field with international requirements, to support the implementation of state policy towards strengthening the position of the Republic of Azerbaijan at the regional level and to enlighten the broad audience.

As in previous years, the forum will feature discussions on the agenda of the world and Azerbaijan on the agenda of local and foreign speakers.

The forum will be held on three panels - "Investment and Financing Strategies", "Tax Policy and Accounting" and "Entrepreneurship and Innovation".

The forum will mainly focus on the following topics and discussions:

development of digital banking, financial support to companies, ERP systems, introduction to big data analytics and financial system, investment in startups, fight against shadow economy, application of tax legislation, entrepreneurship development will be discussed.

Sustainable development of innovative entrepreneurship in the Republic of Azerbaijan, the creation of comprehensive opportunities for expanding the activity of innovation sphere subjects is one of the main directions of the state's economic policy. The government has set up an innovative system for identifying and developing the innovation system, creating favorable conditions for financing innovation projects, attracting and promoting investments, creating high-tech industries, learning innovative development experiences, using it in the development strategy and other issues. Important documents have been signed and certain targets have been identified.

News.Az

News.Az