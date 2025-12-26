Baku weighs Azerbaijan's participation in Gaza peacekeeping forces

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a year-end press conference in Baku on Friday that the United States has approached Azerbaijan with a proposal to join the International Stabilization Forces in Gaza, although several unresolved issues remain.

He noted that the proposal itself reflects a high level of trust in Azerbaijan and the professionalism of its armed forces, News.Az reports, citing local media.

“However, for Azerbaijan, there were several open questions. including the scope of activities, the mandate format, the duration of participation, and other conditions. The lack of clarity on these issues has prevented a final decision from being made,” Bayramov said, adding that there is currently no decision on the participation of Azerbaijani servicemen in this mission.

The minister also emphasized that Azerbaijan has not received any requests to take part in reconstruction efforts in the Gaza Strip.