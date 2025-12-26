Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry reveals blacklisted individuals

More than 2,000 individuals are currently on Azerbaijan’s “black list” for illegally visiting the country’s occupied territories during the period of occupation, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a year-end press conference in Baku on Friday, News.Az reports.

“Individuals who visited the occupied territories of Azerbaijan during the period of occupation without permission from Baku were included in our country’s ‘black list,’” he said, adding that those who officially appealed to Azerbaijani authorities and apologized were removed from the list and may now visit Azerbaijan.

“Those who did not apologize are still on the black list. Overall, more than 2,000 people are currently on this list, and it has been compiled over a 30-year period,” the minister noted.