Baku, Yerevan ‘very close’ to finalizing peace treaty: Azerbaijani official

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku and Yerevan are very close to finalizing a peace treaty, said Elchin Amirbayov, Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on special assignments, News.Az reports.

“When we examine the current state of the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, it is clear that we have made substantial progress toward finalizing the peace deal and have never been closer than we are now,” Amirbayov said during a debate at the Hudson Institute.The official stressed that this is a historical opportunity for both countries to close this chapter of animosity and to transform the South Caucasus region into one of good neighborliness, stability, and peace.“As you know, this process has been ongoing for a long time. After nearly three decades of mediation, both countries decided last December that the most efficient and promising format for continuing and finalizing the talks in through a purely bilateral and direct approach. Significant achievements have been made, including building confidence, initiating processes such as diplomatic exchanges, releasing some detainees, and beginning the practical delimitation of borders,” he said.“So, if we look at the text of the peace agreement currently one the table, we are very close to finalizing it. Azerbaijan intends to do its utmost to meet the expectations of the international community and to resolve the core issue of the conflict with Armenia - the territorial claims made by Armenia against Azerbaijan. We hope that any remaining difficulties will be addressed promptly so that we can achieve a durable and irreversible peace,” Amirbayov added.

News.Az