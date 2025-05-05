Baltic nations unite to build fortified line on borders with Russia, Belarus

"Together with the Latvians and the Estonians, we are establishing a unified countermobility system along NATO’s eastern border in order to effectively resist the movement of a potential enemy across the border," the statement reads, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

According to the ministry, "intense work is underway as the parties are determining the geographical points to connect engineering hurdles in the countries participating in the project, which will ensure a robust defense line for the Baltic countries."

The Defense Ministry added that Lithuania planned to spend 1.1 billion euros on countermobility assets over the next ten years.

Lithuania’s border with its eastern neighbors is the EU’s external border and NATO’s eastern border. It coincides with the state border with Belarus and Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad Region.