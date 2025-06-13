Baltic nations unite to develop joint mass evacuation plans

+ ↺ − 16 px

The interior ministers of the Baltic states have signed a memorandum to strengthen regional cooperation on cross-border evacuation efforts.

The agreement focuses on developing coordinated mass evacuation plans and ensuring rapid information sharing between Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania in times of crisis, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia have pledged to cooperate in the event of a mass evacuation on a Baltic-wide scale, share data on evacuation capacities, potential evacuation corridors and border crossings, Lithuania's Interior Ministry said.

The initiative is also designed to further develop the necessary tools and resources, in particular to provide assistance to vulnerable groups.

News.Az