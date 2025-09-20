Bangladesh eyes cleaner, affordable energy solutions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Bangladeshi interim government's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has underscored the urgent need for Bangladesh to transition toward cleaner, safer, and more affordable energy solutions as the country navigates a new path toward sustainable economic development, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

"It is time for Bangladesh to seriously consider clean energy alternatives, including large-scale solar deployment," Yunus said while speaking during a virtual conference on Thursday with the experts of the Anthropocene Institute, a forum for governments and advocacy groups to address global environmental challenges, his press wing said Friday.

Yunus said Bangladesh, one of the world's most densely populated and climate-vulnerable nations, cannot afford prolonged reliance on fossil fuels, noting that the interim government has recently introduced a new national power policy aimed at accelerating solar energy adoption.

"We will certainly explore these opportunities," he said. "But we need in-depth studies on these promising technologies. There is no question that Bangladesh must drastically reduce its dependence on fossil fuels."

News.Az