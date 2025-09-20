Bangladesh eyes cleaner, affordable energy solutions
The Bangladeshi interim government's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has underscored the urgent need for Bangladesh to transition toward cleaner, safer, and more affordable energy solutions as the country navigates a new path toward sustainable economic development, News.az reports citing Xinhua.
"It is time for Bangladesh to seriously consider clean energy alternatives, including large-scale solar deployment," Yunus said while speaking during a virtual conference on Thursday with the experts of the Anthropocene Institute, a forum for governments and advocacy groups to address global environmental challenges, his press wing said Friday.
Yunus said Bangladesh, one of the world's most densely populated and climate-vulnerable nations, cannot afford prolonged reliance on fossil fuels, noting that the interim government has recently introduced a new national power policy aimed at accelerating solar energy adoption.
"We will certainly explore these opportunities," he said. "But we need in-depth studies on these promising technologies. There is no question that Bangladesh must drastically reduce its dependence on fossil fuels."