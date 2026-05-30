Iran's army says shoots down U.S.-Israeli Orbiter drone in southern airspace

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The Iranian army said its air defense forces early Saturday shot down a drone belonging to "the United States and Israel" over Iran's southern Qeshm Island.

In a statement published on its website, the army identified the drone as an Aeronautics Defense Orbiter, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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According to the statement, the drone was tracked and downed by the army's air defense system operating within the country's integrated joint air defense network.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency, citing a military source, reported that Iran's air defenses on Thursday night intercepted an "invading" U.S. drone near the southern province of Bushehr after firing missiles at it.

On Feb. 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities, killing Iran's then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, senior commanders, and civilians. Iran responded with waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and U.S. bases and assets in the Middle East.

A ceasefire between the warring parties took effect on April 8, following which a diplomatic process was initiated with Pakistan's mediation between Tehran and Washington to end the war. The two sides are reportedly working to finalize a peace memorandum of understanding.

News.Az