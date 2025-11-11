Bangladesh raises alert following bomb attack on Yunus' bank and arson in Dhaka

Ahead of Bangladesh's scheduled election, Dhaka was shaken by a series of bombings and arson attacks on November 10 and 11.

Months ahead of the announced election in Bangladesh, which is already hanging thick in the air, Dhaka was jolted by a string of bombings and arson attacks, including one targeting the headquarters of the Grameen Bank, which is linked to the interim administration's chief, Muhammad Yunus, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The spate of attacks and arson has triggered a high alert across Bangladesh, extending well beyond the capital.

In a separate incident of arson in northern Bangladesh's Mymensingh, a man sleeping inside a bus was burned to death after the vehicle was torched, reported the Dhaka-based Business Standard.

The reports of bomb attacks and arson in Dhaka came hours after a blast outside Delhi's Red Fort and before a suicide attack at Islamabad's District Court Complex in Pakistan.

News.Az