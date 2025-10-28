Bangladesh records nearly 1,000 new dengue cases amid rising death toll

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bangladesh reported 983 new dengue cases and six new deaths on Monday, taking the tally to 66,423 and the death toll to 269 so far this year, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Ministry of Health said.

According to DGHS data, 19,081 dengue cases were recorded so far in October, after 15,866 in September, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The total deaths included 71 in October and 76 in September.

Dengue fever, typically a monsoon-season illness in Bangladesh, is now spreading beyond its usual June-September period.

