Laos sees surge in dengue fever cases

Laos has registered 9,372 cases of dengue fever, including one fatality, between January and September 2025, the Ministry of Health announced on Monday.

According to the ministry's announcement on Monday, the highest number of cases occurred in Lao capital Vientiane, where 4,738 were detected, while 1,034 cases were recorded in Oudomxay province, and 693 in Vientiane province, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Dengue fever has also caused one death in Lao capital Vientiane.

The Lao government has urged health officials and medical staff nationwide to enhance the management of dengue fever cases to prevent a major outbreak.

Laos' Ministry of Health will continue to work with its partners to reduce dengue incidence, urging the public to remain vigilant in preventing the spread of dengue and reducing the risk of infection.

