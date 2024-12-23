Yandex metrika counter

Bank of Russia lowers dollar rate

Bank of Russia lowers dollar rate
The Bank of Russia set the official dollar exchange rate for December 24, 2024 at 101.6143 rubles, which is 73 kopecks lower than the previous figure, News.az reports citing TASS.

The regulator lowered the official euro exchange rate by 1 ruble 29 kopecks, to 105.2512 rubles.

The official yuan exchange rate was lowered by 16 kopecks, to 13.8254 rubles.

