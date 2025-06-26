Bank of Russia sets official dollar rate at 78.21 rubles for June 27

The Bank of Russia set the official dollar rate at 78.2117 rubles for June 27, up two kopecks against the previous indicator, News.az reports citing TASS.

The official euro rate was increased by 0.6 ruble to 91.6601 rubles. The official yuan rate is fixed at 10.9343 rubles, up three kopecks.

The Central Bank said last June that it would fix official dollar and euro rates against the ruble on the basis of reports of banks on results of transactions in the over-the-counter currency market.

