Barcelona and Inter thrill with 3–3 draw in Champions League semi-final first leg

Barcelona and Inter Milan played out a thrilling 3–3 draw in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final.

The visitors stunned the home crowd with an explosive start, taking a 2–0 lead within the first 21 minutes through goals from Marcus Thuram (1') and Denzel Dumfries (21'), News.Az reports.

However, Barcelona quickly responded, with rising star Lamine Yamal pulling one back in the 24th minute. Ferran Torres then leveled the match at 2–2 in the 38th minute, setting the stage for a dramatic second half.

Inter regained the lead in the 64th minute, as Dumfries scored his second of the night. But the lead was short-lived—just one minute later, Raphinha netted the equalizer to make it 3–3.

The two teams will meet again for the decisive second leg on May 6 at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in Milan.

