Baroness: Tragedies to continue until Armenia agrees for genuine Karabakh talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

British Baroness Zahida Manzoor commented on the killing of Azerbaijani civilians by Armenia’s armed forces in the Alkhanli village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli distr

“The death of any civilian is a tragedy, particularly so when a two year old Azerbaijani girl is killed. The death of her grandmother is no less painful. These horrific incidents will continue until we can convince the Armenians to undertake genuine negotiations on the return of the occupied territories,” she said, according to the European Azerbaijan Society, Trend reports.

On July 4 at about 20:40 (GMT+4 hours), the Armenian armed forces, using 82-mm and 120-mm mortars and grenade launchers, shelled the Alkhanly village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district. As a result of this provocation, the residents of the village Sahiba Allahverdiyeva, 50, and Zahra Guliyeva, 2, were killed. Salminaz Guliyeva, 52, who got wounded, was taken to the hospital and was operated on.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

News.Az