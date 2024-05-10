Bayer Leverkusen eliminate Roma to face Atalanta in Europa League final

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bayer Leverkusen reached the 2024 UEFA Europa League final on Thursday over a 2-2 home draw (4-2 aggregate win) with Roma as the Germans, who maintained their unbeaten run, will next face another Italian club, Atalanta, in Dublin, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Following a 2-2 draw at home, Leverkusen, this season's German champions, have the longest unbeaten streak in European football history.Xabi Alonso's men, who have displayed a heroic performance this season, are now unbeaten in 49 games in all competitions to set a new record.The previous record holder in this field was Benfica, as the Portuguese powerhouse went unbeaten for 48 consecutive games between December 1963 and February 1965.In the semifinals second leg in Germany, Roma drew first blood.The Italians were awarded a penalty after Leverkusen captain Jonathan Tah fouled Iranian forward Sardar Azmoun in the box.In the 43rd minute, Roma midfielder Leandro Paredes scored from a penalty to put his team 1-0 ahead.Roma were awarded another penalty after a handball by Czech forward Adam Hlozek in the second half.Paredes once again scored from the white spot as Roma doubled their lead in the 66th minute, which means they put the game 2-2 on aggregate.Gianluca Mancini, a Roma defender, scored an own goal after Leverkusen delivered a corner in the 82nd minute. The unlucky goal put the German club ahead.Leverkusen's Croatian defender Josip Stanisic, who was subbed in the 90th minute, scored a late equalizer after quick teamwork.The Germans made it 2-2 as they beat Roma 4-2 on aggregate to advance to the final in Ireland.Meanwhile, Atalanta beat Olympique Marseille 3-0 (4-1 on aggregate) in Bergamo to play their first European cup final.Ademola Lookman, Matteo Ruggeri and El Bilal Toure were the scorers for Atalanta.Leverkusen, who are having a dream season in the German Bundesliga and European campaign, will play against Atalanta in the Dublin final on May 22.The final's venue, Dublin Arena, which opened in 2010, is home to Irish national football and rugby union teams.It is set to host the first Europa League final since 2011, an all-Portuguese final in which Porto beat Braga 1-0.

News.Az