Bayer’s Monsanto reaches settlement in Sky Valley PCB cases

Bayer said on Monday its Monsanto unit has reached agreements in principle with more than 200 plaintiffs to settle product liability cases tied to polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) at the Sky Valley Education Center in Washington state.

The terms of the settlements are confidential and still require final approval, the company said. Bayer noted that the cost of the agreements is covered by provisions it set aside in the second quarter, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Previous adverse verdicts in the Sky Valley litigation are not included in the settlement and remain under appeal.

News.Az