Bayraktar drone producer rules out supplies to Russia

Turkiye's Baykar Makina has not supplied and will never supply its products to Russia, as it supports the sovereignty of Ukraine and its struggle for independence, News.az reports citing Ukrinform.

Baykar Makina CEO Haluk Bayraktar said this in a comment to the CNN channel, Ukrinform reports.

"Turkiye and Ukraine have a strategic level of relations, especially in the field of aerospace and defense. These are years of efforts. Turkey is supporting Ukraine with armed drone technology. We also buy engines for drones from Ukraine. We have built relations with Ukraine based on a win-win principle, which gives advantages to both countries. And in that regard, we clearly support Ukraine," Bayraktar said.

