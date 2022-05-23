Bayramov, Lavrov mull delimitation of Azerbaijan-Armenia border

+ ↺ − 16 px

On May 23, 2022, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, held a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov, News.az reports citing the Ministry.

The ministers exchanged views on the current situation in the region, issues on the implementation of trilateral statements, including the opening of all communication lines in the region, and the delimitation of the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The parties also discussed topical issues of the bilateral agenda and other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az