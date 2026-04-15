Beijing calls on Ford to invest more in China

Beijing calls on Ford to invest more in China

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China has called on U.S. automaker Ford Motor Co to deepen its presence in the Chinese market, as both sides look to strengthen cooperation in the global auto industry.

China’s Vice Commerce Minister Li Chenggang made the remarks during a meeting in Beijing with Ford’s chief policy officer Steven Croley earlier this week, according to a statement from the commerce ministry, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Li said the Chinese and U.S. automotive sectors have “complementary advantages and broad prospects for cooperation,” highlighting potential for continued collaboration between companies from both countries.

He urged Ford to further expand its operations in China and strengthen engagement with local firms to deliver more competitive products for both domestic and international markets.

The meeting underscores ongoing efforts by Beijing to attract and retain foreign investment in its auto sector, even as competition intensifies globally, particularly in electric vehicles and advanced manufacturing.

China remains one of the most important overseas markets for major global automakers, and officials have repeatedly encouraged international companies to maintain or expand their long-term commitments despite shifting geopolitical and trade dynamics.

News.Az