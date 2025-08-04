Beijing evacuates 70,000 residents, expands storm alert amid deadly floods

+ ↺ − 16 px

Beijing has evacuated over 70,000 residents as of Monday afternoon and is bracing for another round of torrential rainfall, just a week after the city suffered its deadliest flooding in more than a decade.

Weather authorities warned that up to 200mm (7.9 inches) of rain could fall within a six-hour window, a dramatic figure considering the city’s annual average rainfall is about 600mm. All 16 districts of the Chinese capital, home to more than 22 million people, have been placed on the highest level of flood preparedness—the first citywide alert since July 28, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The renewed alert comes after 44 deaths were confirmed in Beijing from flooding between July 23 and 29. Many of the victims were trapped at a nursing home in the Miyun district, highlighting failures in the city's emergency response system. Authorities have since stepped up efforts to reinforce flood defenses, refine weather models, and update evacuation protocols.

Landslide and flash flood risks are now considered "extremely high", especially in hilly areas such as Mentougou, which accounted for nearly 14,000 of the evacuations.

The deadly impact of the floods extends beyond Beijing. In neighboring Hebei province, at least three people died and four remain missing after torrential rains hit a riverside wellness retreat known as “Beijing Valley” in Chengde. Roughly 40 people had gathered at the site, with reports indicating that tents were pitched in low-lying areas near a river bend. Survivors say floodwaters reached knee height by 2 a.m., forcing a desperate escape attempt.

The tragedy drew comparisons to the recent disaster at Camp Mystic in Texas, where 28 children lost their lives after the Guadalupe River flooded the campgrounds.

Meanwhile, in southern Guangdong province, rescue teams recovered the bodies of five people swept away by floodwaters over the weekend. The search involved more than 1,300 personnel, according to state media.

Beijing’s geography—surrounded by mountains to the west and north—acts as a “rain trap,” amplifying the intensity of storms. The city’s last flood disaster of this scale occurred in 2012, when 79 people were killed, primarily in the Fangshan district.

Officials continue to urge residents to stay indoors, avoid flood-prone areas, and remain alert as the crisis unfolds.

