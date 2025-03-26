Beijing seeks cooperation with Washington based on equality, mutual respect

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated that Beijing is open to cooperating with Washington based on the principles of equality and mutual respect.

During a meeting in Beijing with Evan Greenberg, executive vice chair of the National Committee on United States-China Relations, Wang emphasized China's readiness to engage in dialogue and negotiations with the U.S. to address each other's legitimate concerns, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"China is ready to engage in dialogue and negotiations with the United States on the basis of equality and mutual respect to address each other's legitimate concerns," Wang Yi said, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

He noted that Sino-US relations are currently at a critical stage of development. "Both sides should be guided by the important consensus and the two leaders' vision, strengthen exchanges, improve mutual understanding, avoid misjudgments, and resolve differences," the foreign minister emphasized. He added that China and the US share vast interests and ample space for cooperation, with the potential to achieve success and bring benefits to the world.

