Beijing to launch ‘Satellite Town’ in 2026

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Beijing is preparing to unveil a new “Satellite Town” aimed at turning the Chinese capital into a major hub for the fast-growing commercial space industry.

According to state media, the core area of the project is expected to be completed in the second half of 2026. The development will bring together satellite manufacturers, operators, and technology firms in one dedicated zone, designed to streamline innovation and production, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

China’s commercial space sector has expanded rapidly in recent years. Industry data shows that private and commercial launches now account for more than 60% of all space missions, reflecting a shift away from purely state-led programs. At the same time, a growing number of aerospace companies are seeking public listings, signaling strong investor confidence.

Experts say several key factors are driving this momentum. These include faster regulatory approvals, increased localization of critical components, and continued investment from industrial funds. Together, these trends are helping China’s space economy move toward greater standardization and large-scale production.

The sector is also benefiting from emerging technologies and new use cases. Developments such as low-Earth orbit satellite constellations, satellite internet services, space-based computing, and early-stage 6G integration are expected to fuel sustained growth into 2026 and beyond.

The Beijing Satellite Town is designed to support this expansion by creating an ecosystem where talent, capital, and advanced technology can interact more efficiently. Officials hope the project will accelerate innovation while strengthening China’s position in the global aerospace race.

News.Az