Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin accused NATO of increasing its military presence on the eastern flank, using an alleged threat from Belarus and Russia as a pretext.

Speaking at the 11th Xiangshan International Security Forum, Khrenin criticized NATO member states for their increased military spending, which he said was presented with pride and the aim to meet or exceed the 2 per cent GDP benchmark for defence expenditures, News.Az reports, citing Russian media. Khrenin pointed out that some NATO countries are pushing to raise military spending further, focusing on acquiring modern offensive weapons and enhancing their destructive capabilities under the guise of countering an imagined threat from Belarus and Russia.He emphasized that these actions are being justified by an unfounded narrative of planned aggression.

