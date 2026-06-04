Indonesia jails former deputy minister

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A Jakarta court on Thursday sentenced former Indonesian Deputy Manpower Minister Immanuel Ebenezer Gerungan to four and a half years in prison after finding him guilty of accepting bribes linked to the issuance of workplace safety certificates.

The Jakarta Corruption Court ruled that Immanuel received 3.43 billion rupiah (about 190,000 U.S. dollars) in illegal gratuities and a Ducati Scrambler motorcycle in connection with the processing of occupational health and safety certificates between 2024 and 2025, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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The court also imposed a fine of 200 million rupiah (about 11,000 U.S. dollars) and ordered him to repay 3.43 billion rupiah or face an additional one-year prison term.

Prosecutors had sought a five-year prison sentence and higher financial penalties.

The judges said Immanuel failed to uphold the standards of integrity expected of a public official. However, they cited his lack of prior convictions and family responsibilities as mitigating factors in determining the sentence.

News.Az