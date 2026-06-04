Iran says navy targeted US destroyer in Sea of Oman

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's military says its navy targeted a US destroyer in the Sea of Oman after US forces allegedly carried out hostile actions against Iranian commercial vessels and violated regulations governing the Strait of Hormuz.

According to a statement issued by the Public Relations Office of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Iranian Navy identified and targeted what it described as the "command and control centre" behind the alleged actions against Iranian vessels, News.Az reports, citing Fars News Agency.

The military said the facility was located aboard a US destroyer that was attempting to approach Iranian waters in the Sea of Oman.

“Following aggressive actions, violations of Strait of Hormuz regulations and hostile acts against Iranian commercial vessels in the Sea of Oman by the terrorist and aggressive US military, the Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran identified and targeted the command and control centre of these actions,” the statement said.

The statement did not provide details on the extent of the reported attack or any damage sustained by the vessel.

Iranian military officials also vowed further action, saying the navy would continue to monitor what they described as the “American-Zionist enemy”.

“The Navy will take severe revenge for the blood of the proud martyrs of the destroyer Dena and will respond to any hostile act in the shortest possible time,” the statement said.

News.Az