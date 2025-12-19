Belarus aims for 3 pct annual growth over next 5 years

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belarus aims for a 15.8 percent gross domestic product (GDP) increase over 2026-2030, targeting annual growth of at least 3 percent, as outlined in a new socio-economic development program approved by the All-Belarusian People's Assembly on Friday , News.az reports, citing BBC.

Prime Minister Alexander Turchin presented the program, which focuses on seven key priorities: strengthening national prosperity and security, boosting economic competitiveness through technology and digital transformation, enhancing regional development, improving living standards, and expanding defense and tourism sectors.

The program includes significant infrastructure investments, with plans to repair or build 25,000 km of roads and construct 5 million square meters of rental housing. It also aims for 20 new kindergartens, 27 schools, a 95 percent adult medical check-up rate, and the creation of over 200 new dairy farms.

In defense, the program aims to develop innovation centers for new weapons systems, building on high-precision missiles and unmanned aerial systems. In tourism, around 100 new or upgraded tourist facilities are planned.

The fully funded program is based on realistic economic projections, with annual progress reports planned, said Turchin.

News.Az