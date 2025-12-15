Iran, Belarus sign deals during Minsk talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi held talks with his Belarusian counterpart, Maxim Ryzhenkov, in Minsk, where they signed three agreements to strengthen diplomatic ties and counter unilateral sanctions.

The agreements included joint declarations on opposing unilateral coercive measures and on strengthening the role of international law in global affairs, as well as a foreign ministry cooperation program covering 2026–2030. Araghchi, who arrived in the Belarusian capital early Monday, also met President Alexander Lukashenko during the visit, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

Speaking at a joint news conference, he described the talks as constructive and said relations between Iran and Belarus had remained friendly and mutually beneficial since Belarus gained independence.

The Iranian foreign minister said the two countries share similar positions on regional and international issues and cooperate closely in multilateral forums.

He thanked Belarus for condemning U.S. actions against Iran and for expressing solidarity with the Iranian people. Araghchi said recent reciprocal visits by senior officials had accelerated political and economic ties, citing meetings held over the past year.

He added that Tehran and Minsk intend to expand cooperation through regional groupings including the Eurasian Economic Union, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS.

Both Iran and Belarus are subject to Western sanctions, and Araghchi said the two governments would continue coordinating efforts in international organizations to counter what they consider illegal and unjust measures.

News.Az