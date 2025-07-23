Yandex metrika counter

Belarus and Tajikistan discuss collaboration on joint military-technical projects

Belarus and Tajikistan discuss collaboration on joint military-technical projects
During a visit by a delegation from the Republic of Tajikistan to Belarus, a plenary session of the intergovernmental commission on military-technical cooperation was held.

The session was chaired by Dmitry Pantus, Chairman of the Belarusian State Authority for Military Industry, and Sherali Kabir, Minister of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan, News.Az reports citing BelTA.

During the session, the parties discussed key aspects of bilateral military-technical cooperation, including ongoing projects, promising areas of interaction, technology exchange, and joint development initiatives.
Following the talks, a protocol was signed to formalize the agreements reached and outline the next steps for advancing the partnership.

