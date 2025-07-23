Belarus and Tajikistan discuss collaboration on joint military-technical projects

The session was chaired by Dmitry Pantus, Chairman of the Belarusian State Authority for Military Industry, and Sherali Kabir, Minister of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan, News.Az reports citing BelTA.

During the session, the parties discussed key aspects of bilateral military-technical cooperation, including ongoing projects, promising areas of interaction, technology exchange, and joint development initiatives.

Following the talks, a protocol was signed to formalize the agreements reached and outline the next steps for advancing the partnership.