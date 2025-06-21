Belarus frees 14 prisoners at Trump’s request

"We just got back from Belarus with 14 people who are now free from confinement," he said, speaking at the US embassy in Lithuania, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Coale thanked the government of this country for its cooperation and assistance.

According to the politician, US President Donald Trump "encouraged this trip." Coale also mentioned that he had previously traveled to Belarus, after which Minsk released US citizen Yuri Zenkovich. According to Kellogg’s deputy, this time, "14 people from different countries" were released.

Earlier, Belarusian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ruslan Varankov said that Minsk sees the potential for interaction with the current US administration and is open to dialogue in all areas of cooperation.